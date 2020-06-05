Keorapetse, Skelemani agree on PAC meetings

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Dithapelo Keorapetse has been granted permission to hold his committee meetings. PAC has a backlog of two years since 2018/19 and 2019/2020 without holding office.

In a letter written June 2, 2020 addressed to the Speaker of National Assembly, Keorapetse said; “That PAC has a backlog of two years of unexamined books of accounts of government, that is financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020. That the Committee had agreed, in one of its meetings, for a two-day training and commencement of its sessions to clear the backlog and that everything was disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic”.

He also said lockdown restrictions have since been relaxed with government offices opened and that given the size of this Committee, a meeting can be convened and hearings be conducted.

“That some jurisdictions with more serious COVID-19 cases have been holding Parliamentary Committees hearings and that lessons can be learnt on how they are managing to provide oversight whilst maintaining public health and safety,” he said.

Keorapetse said the Speaker’s office or of the Clerk in conjunction with the Director of Health Services, can assist the Committee to comply with all the health protocols whilst conducting its hearings.

He further said PAC hearings and or examinations have in the past uncovered real and potential acts of unethical conduct, maladministration, mismanagement, corruption, fiscal and revenue crimes and recommended remedial measures. He stated that it is imperative that the two-year backlog is cleared to enable PAC to focus on a

more challenging 2020/2021 financial year-COVID-19 year, once it has been audited by the Auditor General.

Keorapetse said PAC should also discuss the inconclusive examination of the books of accounts of the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) and decide whether they affirm the decision of the 11th Parliament PAC or vary it.

“The Attorney General had advised PAC to halt its hearings because of commencement of a criminal case in respect of the NPF.

As it is, the books of accounts for two financial years for the NPF remain unexamined by the PAC. Counsel is also sought from the right honorable Speaker on how best to proceed on this matter,” he said. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani on June 2, 2020 responded. “I am also worried that Parliament cannot deal with public funds to find out if the same have been properly utilised only on the basis that there are allegations that someone stole/misappropriated the funds. The National Petroleum Fund is made up of the taxpayers’ money voted by this Parliament. We will have to engage the Attorney General or the Director of Public Prosecutions on this matter,” he said.

Other members of PAC are Mabuse Pule, Pono Moatlhodi, Taolo Lucas, Ignatius Moswaane, Leapeetswe Lesedi, Polson Majaga, Wynter Mmolotsi, Simon Moabi and Johan Thiite.