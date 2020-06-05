Consumers queue outside Trans in Mogoditshane PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The much anticipated reopening of alcohol industry came into force on Wednesday morning, with scores of people lining up to grab their favourite liquor thirst quencher.

Ever since the President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nation address last Saturday lifting the alcohol ban, drinkers have been displaying their devoted love for alcohol and excitement towards the President’s move across social media platforms.

However, a strange thing that has never happened in the history of the country is that, this time around the consumption of alcohol is strictly from home as the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Peggy Serame announced. Only restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol on premise.

The booze industry has been in turmoil for two months as the nation recently emerged from a two months Covid-19 lockdown in which people were forced to stay indoors with no sale of alcohol. Reports of domestic violence soared during lockdown, which left many people trapped at home with abusive partners in some cases.

Following the lifting of alcohol ban and new laws that alcohol consumption is strictly from home police fear the move is likely to fuel domestic violence. In an interview with Mmegi following the lifting of alcohol ban police pleaded with alcohol imbibers to exercise responsibility more especially that they would be drinking from home in front of their family members.

Botswana Police Service (BPS)’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube said in the past majority of parents preferred to consume alcohol at bars, come home under the influence when their children were asleep. He also said with the new regulations people would be force to consume alcohol in front of their children.

“We have observed that offences like rape, murder, assault car accidents to mention but a few are associated with alcohol intake. These offences usually occur when people are intoxicated. Even criminals take advantage of the situation at bars to rob people and to attack them while asleep and intoxicated,” he said.

Motube said alcohol intoxication affects people’s vigilance and pleaded with members of the public

Banners

to drink responsibly. He said since alcohol consumption is from home people should be cautious not to overdose to a point that an intruder would get into their houses without them noticing. However, Motube said the police would be on the lookout as they have been in making sure that people adhere to the law in general and Covid-19 regulations.

“We have been observing people’s excitement following the President’s announcement lifting the of alcohol ban. All Covid-19 precaution measures still apply and police will be on the ground to arrest and charge those who will be disobeying the law. We know that there will be those who will want to drink by the alcohol premises or consider driving out to host picnics not practicing social distancing,” he said.

For her part, former Tatitown Customary Court President and long-time social activist Margaret Mosojane said alcohol is a mind-controlling drug and urged parents to be cautious when consuming alcohol at home.

“Drinkers become selfish when drunk and fail to control themselves. Families have been faced with a huge problem of domestic violence the situation that is likely to get worse as alcohol consumption is from home. Alcohol industry plays a major role in the country’s economy something that calls for everyone’s responsibility during this phase,” Mosojane said.

Mosojane pleaded with drinkers to reduce the excitement towards the lifting of alcohol ban and adjust their thinking capacity. She echoed Motube’s sentiments that parents used to find their children asleep from entertainment places but the situation has changed as alcohol is consumed from home thereby bringing about new challenges.

She further pleaded with parents to exercise caution, respect each other and their children particularly that children are already shocked by the use of face masks. Mosojane called on parents to sacrifice certain things for the love of their families and protect their children.