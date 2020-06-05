Zezuru street vendors PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Street vending has over the years sustained the livelihoods of many unemployed people who are mainly breadwinners in their respective families.

The Coronavirus pandemic has kicked the legs from under the informal sector, with the lockdown sending both vendors and their customers behind closed doors. Even as the economy reopens slowly, the stringent requirements government requires businesses to adhere to are proving too high to reach for most in the informal sector.

Along Haskins Street, a woman dressed in all white Zezuru cultural dress sombrely explains that her business is on the verge of collapse.

For over a decade, Esther Lucas been eking a living selling snacks, underwear, socks and cosmetics. She was initiated into street vending by her mother as a way of bringing more income home.

She explains that she had to drop out of school at secondary level so that she could assist her mother in selling fruits, boiled eggs and cooked peanuts.

“Growing up in a Zezuru family, I had to master the art of vending and hawking at a very tender age in order to make ends meet.”

“I have worked my entire life and over the last years I have depended on being self-employed through different street vending techniques.” When she gave birth to her first-born child in 2007, Lucas found a vending spot opposite Skaters Chinese shop. In later years, she would have two more children and as a single mother, had to move to full time vending in order to support her family.

“For all these years I have worked very hard in life so that my kids can live a comfortable life and complete their studies.” Each day, the young woman makes between P250 –P400 depending on demand. From the income, she has been able to build a two and half house in Tatisiding, but the Coronavirus has brought an unexpected challenge to her efforts.

“Since lockdown, the situation at home has grown bleaker and I was forced to take my savings for stock to purchase food and other necessities. As I speak to you, this is my last stock and I don’t know what is going to happen if people don’t purchase it.”

Business after lockdown has been very slow as most of her customers were Zimbabweans, who have since returned to their country for the lockdown. Lucas believe if the depressed trading conditions continue, she may be forced to stay home.

“Even if I manage to sell all my stock, I won’t be able to restock because I import most of my

from goods South Africa, whose border is currently closed.”

Shathani Elton is another worried street vendor. The aftermath of the lockdown has turned a business that was always difficult into near impossible.

Elton completed her Form Two back in the 90’s and did not do well in her studies. This made it difficult to further her studies or get a good paying job. In previous times, she worked as a labourer and salesperson in different retail outlets, but in 2008 Elton decided to join the informal sector selling snacks, sweets and providing Nzamele (airtime sales) service.

Prior to the lockdown, the 43-year-old was generating over P3,000 per month and supporting her two daughters aged 23 and 19, a son aged 16 and a grandchild, from a P900 per month residence in Monarch Area 8.

The informal sector has been good to Elton. All her children have received adequate education and even today, she spends about P900 in tuition helping them out. Her first-born child works at a pharmacy and her second born is still exploring different options.

The pandemic and the lockdown have brought new fears. “I am so worried that my business is about to collapse as I used most of my savings during the lockdown. This is going to affect both my nuclear and extended family as I support them every month.”

Strategically positioned opposite Civic Centre near Pie City along Bluejacket Street, Sentibele Baina first arrived in Francistown 12 years ago looking for greener pastures.

The Senete village native says things became difficult after her parents passed away. She was forced to look for employment in the second city to take care of herself and her siblings.

“I had no education and it became difficult for me to get a proper paying job. I for street vending and even took up part-time jobs such as cleaning to save up money to start my street vending business.”

Prior to the lockdown, Baina was making P2,500 per month and enjoyed the boost of weekend sales from period in which Francistown hosted football games, music festivals and others. With that income, Baina was able to pay rent, buy food, clothes and support herself, her child and two nephews.

The pandemic has put a damper on all that.

“I have been a breadwinner at home and I used some of my monthly earnings to support my extended family of close to 10 people.”