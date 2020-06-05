Motovac Group Human Resources Manager, Mbakiso Mawila and SOS Children's Village National Director, Motshwari Kitso.

Concerned by the challenges facing vulnerable groups and communities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Motovac management team has donated 200 food hampers worth P22, 000 to residents of Old Naledi and the SOS Children’s Village in Tlokweng.

The Motovac Group believes in being socially responsible and helping the communities in which we live. Speaking at the handover ceremony in Old Naledi, Motovac Group Human Resources manager Mbakiso Mawila stated, “As the Motovac team we agreed to contribute from our own personal resources and contribute to supporting the hardworking men and women of the informal sector who are

Banners

now unable to make a living for their craft of building palette furniture.” Motovac has a special connection with Old Naledi as many of its employees are residents, and therefore felt moved to support members of the community.

The SOS Children’s Village in Tlokweng, which cares for 100 children from across Botswana, greatly relies on fundraising efforts and has therefore been adversely affected by social distancing protocols.In appreciation of the 100 food hampers donated, Motshwari Kitso, the National Director stated, “I am happy that Motovac has remembered us, these are hard times and we really need that help.”