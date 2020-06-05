Rising up: Haulage trucks carry loads to a processor PIC: DEBSWANA.COM

Output at Debswana’s mines will fall well below the 23 million carats produced last year as the diamond company seeks to avoid an oversupply of rough stones in the market caused by the coronavirus.

The company’s stones are sold primarily through the De Beers’ chain and to a lesser extent, the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company. Both channels have been restrained this year as the coronavirus forced government to close borders and impose movement restrictions.

Debswana contributes at least 70% of De Beers’ global diamond production and the parent group has already cut its forecast production for 2020 by seven million carats to 27 million.

Last week, Paul Rowley, De Beers Executive Vice President (Diamond Trading) told local journalists that at global level, the market had ample supply of both rough and polished stones due to lower trading associated with travel bans and movement restrictions in key consumer markets such as the US, China and India.

“There’s no point in pushing goods into a pipeline if there’s no consumer buying and that’s what has been happening while global stores have been closed,” he said.

“With the Chinese New Year being missed, that meant there is plenty of stock for the market reopening.

“There is a lot of polished and rough in the mid-stream from the February auction and also from factories that closed down before they processed,” he said.

De Beers also cancelled its third auction after earning US$906 million from the first two auctions of 2020, increasing its own rough diamond inventories and reducing the need for Debswana to begin pumping at full strength after the lockdown. A fourth auction did take place but was limited to marginal sales to local cutting and polishing firms.

For De Beers, careful management of the mid-stream is critical in balancing diamond

demand and prices for the stones. Periodically, the diamond giant suffers difficult years due to an overabundance of either polished or rough stones in the market, which lowers prices and requires cool-offs in production.

Last year, the group fought through a slump caused by oversupply of small stones in the mid-stream and by the beginning of the year, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, had projected a return to strong trading conditions.

“The last thing we want to do is undo all the good work that was done in 2019 in matching supply to demand, making sure we have a strong and robust mid-stream,” Rowley said.

“A strong mid-stream is very important in weathering the storm we are currently in,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources, Energy Security and Green Technology permanent secretary, Mmetla Masire told BusinessWeek Debswana has already communicated its production plans for the year.

“The mines have started production and while they are at full production, the target is lower this year,” he said in response to enquiries during a briefing. “The production target has gone down by a bit and they have told us their plans for the year,” said Masire.

The planned drop in Debswana’s production will not only concern workers on the stability of their employment, but it also has consequences for government revenues. Finance and Economic Development minister, Thapelo Matsheka recently said projected mineral revenues would decline from P20 billion to P6.7 billion, most of that in the diamond sector, as a result of the coronavirus.

Government and De Beers are jointly equal partners in Debswana.