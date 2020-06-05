Artists such as Kabza De Small and Shasha are some of the few artists already booked to perform at the music festival of 2020

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many festivals to either cancel or postpone their events to 2021, the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) is holding its breath for the event to take place during its traditional period of the first week of September.

According to the organiser of the multi-disciplinary annual event held in Gaborone, Thapelo Pabalinga the seven-day art and cultural event could go on without international acts.

Pabalinga said for as long as it is safe and possible to host live outdoor events before end of the year, they have no intention to cancel the offering. “GIMC will happen in 2020, maybe in September or in October but it will definitely happen. International acts may not be able to travel this way, but we are happy to do a non- international line up,” said Pabalinga.

The event is known for attracting some of the best international artists especially to its Jazz and music festivals. Preparations for the GIMC seventh edition festivities had already begun when the Coronavirus lockdown commenced in April.

Organisers had started releasing names of big artists who would be part of this year’s event. Artists such as Kabza De Small and Dj Maphorisa, eMtee, Dj Wicked, Shasha are some

Banners

of the few artists already booked to perform at the music festival of 2020. In a statement released recently, the organisers of the event said Covid-19 dealt a heavy blow to the creative sector resulting in many artists going for months without income.

“As GIMC we are fully committed to ensuring that no artist loses out on support they would have earned from performing at GIMC. There has never been a time in the seven year history of GIMC that we have felt more compelled to support the creative sector like in 2020,” added Pabalinga.

Furthermore, he stated that GIMC has established a sizeable value chain that benefits artists and SMMEs alike. It is for this reason that the management of GIMC is committed is to see the value chain prosper in 2020 like all other years, he added. The weeklong event includes Festival, jazz, poetry, comedy, Clap & Tap Champagne picnic, Fitness & Aerobics and choral.