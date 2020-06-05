God inspired Motladiille releases first offering

Philadephia Motladiile has released her first musical offering titled Be Glorified.

In an interview with Arts and Culture, the multitalented singer said her album is aimed at preaching the ‘word’ through her music. She explained that she is a born again Christian adding that she has being singing since her Sunday school days. She also said she has always loved music and as a young kid. She explained that she used to imitate voices of the late Brenda Fassie , Rebecca Malope at the beginning of her musical journey.

“Over the years I sang in church praise teams from Winners Chapel to Everlasting FAITH Foundation Ministries where I am now a deaconess and praise and worship lead member.

I am also a composer and writer my own songs. My inspiration came from loving God and my late grandmother who taught me Methodist hymns over the years,” she noted.

Motladiile grew up in a Christian home. Be Glorified is her first album and it was released in 2018. However, it have not been out there because she thought she still had to learn from those who went before her so that when she takes her music to a larger audience she would be more equipped to serve mankind through songs.

Being an author who published a number of books made things easier for this songbird as she writes most of her songs. She also said most of the songs in the album were derived from messages preached by her pastor, Apostle Evans Mosioma. She highlighted that each time he preached a series of messages ‘The Holy Spirit’ gave her words and arrangements of such songs. Funny enough, the artist said she heard the musical melody first in her mind and fit the words therein. “ I preach the scriptures through songs all my songs are scripture based, I try to be as

original as possible,”she said.

Even though many gospel music fanatics do not know her, Motladiile said she was confident that they would like it. She further said her hymal video of O mohau played on Btv and Be Glorified is on RB 1which she explained was a good start for her.

In order to put her music out there, she marketed her album through her Facebook page, Word of Mouth and WhatsApp. She further explained that Batswana don’t love collaboration that is why upcoming artists don’t easily penetrate the industry coupled with the fact that support from older ones was so low. She pointed out that lack of collaboration kills young talent adding that she decided to research more to know her market and even collaborate with the international music industry community to spread the gospel through song and build her brand.

“ I have an urge to do the local and International competitions and awards. Patience and perseverance bring results. Being teachable also is powerful. Never sleep on your talent and never be only motivated by money. Work from the heart and trust God,” she advised aspiring artists.

Motladiile also works with kids Creative Arts and talent at Battlefront Arts and STEM conservatory for kids. She started singing at a very young age from church, traditional dance group, Village choirs to mention a few. That made a great reward in her musical life. She is also a writer who published books used in local primary schools. She believes talent must be respected and used by everyone who has it adding that people must always trust in God.

She is also an activist for the Albinism community who want to show that even with different abilities every person is gifted and their gifts must be shared among all.