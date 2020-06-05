Garfxld

Still young and talented, Christian Simon known as ‘Garfxld’, a stage name inspired by his favourite childhood cartoon character, has quit DJ’ing as he now focuses on singing.

The 23-year old hip hop and R&B artist who is also a songwriter fell in love with recording songs in 2017. There and then, decided to quit DJ’ing so that he focuses on vocal recording and beat making.

He describes his music as sorrowful therapeutic vocals with dark depressed drums, advising it’s the music one could play on the road or on his or her bedroom.

This adept young man who is also a producer, is currently based in Mochudi. He has thus far released two mixtapes, two EPs and an album. The lad says he started his music career as a DJ and producer back in back in 2014 when he lived Francistown.

“I released my debut song ‘Pills And Roses’ on Soundcloud as part of my debut mixtape ‘Drugs Are Pretty’’ under record label The On Point Studio.

It’s currently on 40, 000 streams, which helped gain recogniton in the USA. I ended up working with ‘Pat Rzl’ an artist based in New York on a remix of Pills and Roses,” he explains animatedly.

In 2018 he dropped ‘I Need to be Around Some Love Thats All’ a joint album he worked on with producer A Nerz. It was released on Apple music and Soundcloud and they

later shot and released three music videos off the project with standout tracks like ‘I Love This Freestyle, ‘My sad interlude’, ‘I have Been’ all shot by his close friend Gonna Elvis.

He adds that in 2019 he released his breakout project, ‘Sad Notes: I relied on someone For My Happiness’, a very personal project that has 11 songs, which featured the likes of Rockafella, Dintle-on-the-track and George McOphe.

Garfxld describes the album as moody vocals and samples fused with happy drums. He produced the album alongside J Mab and Dj TH. There are stand out songs like ‘Face,’

‘Love Hard,’ ‘Other Dudes feat Dintle on the track ‘I cheated’ feat RockaFella.

“The challenge I face pushing my work is radio play and television therefore I release all my music online.

Audiomack, Soundclound, I sell my music on Apple Music, Spotify to name a few,” he says.

Garfxld feels he doesn’t really get much support in Botswana compared to USA and it is frustrating for him.

However, in the same vein, he points out that he appreciates the little support he gets from Batswana.

Furthermore, Garflx notes that he currently started his own Record label BadboyDripinc with Dowsky The Brosky whom they signed two artists, Katlego and Sir Ugly.