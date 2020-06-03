 
  Rape allegations against police officers false

Rape allegations against police officers false

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Dipheko Motube PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Police have dismissed information that has been circulating on social media claiming that some police officers at Gaborone West Police Station allegedly raped a Zimbabwean illegal immigrant woman and later killed her husband.

In a media release the Botswana Police Service (BPS)’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner; Dipheko Motube said the development follows the arrest of a 37-year-old Zimbabwean man in relation to the claims. 

“This follows audio messages that have been circulating purporting that some police officers at Gaborone West Police Station raped a Zimbabwean illegal immigrant woman and later killed her husband on Sunday. We would like to categorically and unequivocally state that the allegations are misleading and malicious,” Motube said. 

Motube stated that the truth of the matter is that the

police have never registered a case of such nature at Gaborone West Police Station or anywhere in the country. He further said the police would like to caution members of the public to desist from publishing misleading statements through the use of social media and other mediums of communication intended to cause panic, fear and alarm to the public. 

“The public is further reminded to observe the provisions of the cyber crime and computer related Act as failure to do so attracts stringent penalties,” read the media release.

 

 

 

News

