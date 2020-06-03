Clubs given three options to decide fate of season PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Football clubs have been given three options to determine the fate of the suspended football season.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA), this week, wrote to clubs to choose among three options regarding the season.

Football activities were suspended in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

BFA has asked clubs to vote if they want to extend and complete the league, with the second option declaring the current league complete, maintaining the current standings to determine winners and relegation spots.

The third option is to declare the season null and void, with no champions or relegation.

"The BFA medical committee has been asked

to furnish a report on the suitability of the resumption of the football season. A decision on how to bring all leagues to their conclusion has to be taken. To this end, we request your input on this matter," BFA wrote to clubs.

At the time of the suspension of football activities, the BTC Premiership was left with 10 matches, while the Orange FA Cup was at the quarterfinal stage. The Debswana National First Division was left with four rounds to play.