Rape suspect on bail nailed for two more

PINI BOTHOKO Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Mogoditshane Police today arrested a suspected serial rapist, who was out on bail, and is also an alleged petty thief.

This comes after two women were raped and robbed in two different incidents today in Kopong village. Confirming the incidents, Mogoditshane Police station commander, superintendent Russ Letsebe said the first incident occurred earlier today while another one was reported at around 8:30am. 

He stated that in the first incident, a 27-year-old woman was attacked while sleeping at around midnight.  She was raped and robbed of two mobile phones. 

Letsebe said in another similar case, a

Zimbabwean woman residing in Kopong was raped and robbed of money amounting to P350 by a man who had offered her a lift from Kopong to Metsimotlhabe village. 

"We have arrested a 41-year-old man of Mochudi village linking him to the two rape cases. The suspect, who is out on bail for another rape that occurred last year at Gaborone North, is currently in custody assisting police in the investigation(s)," Letsebe said.

