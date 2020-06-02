Serowe police probe suspected foeticide

PALAPYE: Police in Serowe are investigating a matter in which a lifeless baby was discovered in a school drain at Bakwena-Kgari Junior Secondary School yesterday.

Workers preparing the school to meet coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols made the discovery after attending to a call to unblock a clogged drain.

While they were busy at work, the workers pulled a black refuse bag out of the drain after which they were met with an offensive and unpleasant smell upon unsealing the bag. They then reported the discovery to the local police.

Serowe police station commander, superintendent Poloko Oteng confirmed the incident saying the lifeless baby was taken to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital where the doctors certified it dead upon arrival.

Oteng said an investigation has just been launched in the fresh matter, and he was hopeful with aid from the public they would make a breakthrough towards finding

Banners

a suspect.

“It appears the baby was thrown inside the drain not so long ago because it had not started to rot. We have just opened an investigation and we are hopeful the public will lead us to the perpetrator,” the superintendent said.

Still in Serowe, the police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man from Khurumela ward in Palapye yesterday found in unlawful possession of 750 grammes of suspected marijuana and 42 cartons of illegal Chelsea cigarettes.

The suspect was caught at the Serowe Main Mall following a tip-off. He was charged and fined P3,000 for possession of the cigarettes. The suspected marijuana has been taken in for testing and further charges would be proffered thereafter.