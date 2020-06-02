Machaneng infanticide leads grow cold

PALAPYE: The disturbing sight of a fully formed lifeless baby dumped in a drain of teachers' quarters at Machaneng Primary School last month, still haunts residents.

The dead baby was discovered on April 25, 2020 after residents detected the stench emanating from the drains. The smell grew worse by the day and upon investigating, residents made the disturbing discovery.

Machaneng police confirmed they were investigating the case. Station commander Gagopale Gaselarona said they had arrested a woman aged between 40 and 45 years old in connection with the matter, but the suspect was later released.

“Up to now, no one has been charged. We have interrogated the suspect and she was released. Our investigations are still ongoing,” the police superintendent said.

Still reeling from the trauma of the discovery, residents have expressed disappointment upon hearing there was no fresh development in the case.

Residents even suspect the police of attempting to foil the case after village rumours linked an officer to the woman fingered.

“The police simply questioned the suspect and left her to walk, these people should face

the full wrath of the law,” the villager who preferred anonymity decried.

When narrating the discovery of the lifeless baby the resident said it was late afternoon when they opened the drain to pour water as a way of exterminating the stench.

Upon this, they discovered a plastic bag floating inside the drain. They called the school night security personnel to assist.

When they untied the bag they were shocked to discover a dead baby. They reported the matter to the village police soon after.

The resident said the stench still lingers in the air and the trauma of the discovery still haunts them.

“The drains need to be emptied and cleaned, who knows maybe there are other things thrown inside,” the resident said.

Additionally, the troubled resident said they had requested to be taken to counselling, but nothing has been offered to date.

“This is seriously inhuman treatment,” the troubled resident said.