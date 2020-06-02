Three perish in horrific accident

PALAPYE: Three people died on the spot in a horrific head-on collision on the A1 Highway that happened near Palapye’s Sahara Sands Hotel on Sunday evening.

Eight more people were injured in the accident that involved two cars in which one of the victims, who was ferried to Francistown, is in critical condition at the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.

Seven were referred to Mahalapye District Hospital for bone fractures and other serious injuries, while one was admitted at Palapye Primary Hospital with mild injuries.

The accident claimed the lives of two men and a woman. One of the deceased persons was a driver of a Toyota Avensis that was coming from the South, northbound. He passed on along with anther passenger in the same car.

The female casualty was a passenger in an Audi car that was coming from the north heading south. The exact locations of departure for both cars are yet to be established.

The deceased persons are currently at the Palapye Hospital mortuary, as the police are yet to notify the families.

Police preliminary investigations have drawn suspicion that over speeding may have been a possible scenario.

Palapye traffic officer assistant superintendent Ntshesane Rammapudi said

Banners

they also suspect one of the two cars may also have overloaded passengers as a total of 11 people were involved in the accident.

“It is apparent that one of them was overloaded. The expectation is both the cars would be carrying at most 10 people but there were 11 people involved in the accident. Our investigations are still at preliminary stages. We are yet to establish the cause of the accident,” he said.

The accident is amongst the first ghastly mishaps to happen after the easing of the lockdown that clamped nationwide movement and travel. Now movement on the A1 Highway is soaring.

Rammapudi said they had recorded few minor accidents in the past two months due to the lockdown. He warned road users to exercise caution.

“The volume of traffic has increased as opposed to the past weeks when the nation was in a lockdown. We advise drivers to be extremely cautious on the roads and avoid overtaking long queued vehicles (or autocade),” he warned.