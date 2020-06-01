Botswana has now eased lockdown regulations, and life is slowly getting into the new normal, even though many are scared because of economic uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
While some were fortunate enough to return to their jobs after the lockdown, there are those who unfortunately had no jobs to get back to, and this is just the beginning of the effects of COVID-19. Batswana will mostly likely continue to feel these effects as they trickle throughout the year, and perhaps beyond.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi on May 30, 2020 announced, “as part of reopening the economy, government has decided though in a controlled manner, to allow sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, the details of which will be communicated by the Honourable Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Ms Peggy Serame shortly”. While this was sweet music to the ears of those who imbibe alcoholic beverages, there are those who seemed to be disappointed, their reasoning being that it was too early to open up for the sale of alcohol. Many countries, including but not limited to Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, banned the sale of alcohol, thus forfeiting millions. There is no doubt that alcohol sales account for a big portion in the economic chart, and it is of course one of the biggest job creating industries across the globe. Most Western countries did not completely ban the sale of alcohol, as they closed pubs