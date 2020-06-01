Thabang Gaarogwe

Controversial jazz artist of Ke A Gana fame, Thabang Garogwe is set to release his fourth album on June 10 titled Sesame Ke Le Nosi.

“This is my fourth album after releasing Ke A Gana in 2011, Moratiwa Nkamogele (2013) and Le Romile Mang (2014),” Garogwe told Showtime in an interview.

This latest offering is a 10-track Afro Jazz album recorded with Touch Records from 2017 until it was completed on May 10, 2020.

Garogwe further said the track list is a star-studded affair of originally composed Botswana Afro Jazz and Afro Soul tracks.

“It is a love song affair that takes one into the challenges of life as a whole. I believe this is a true reflection of growth as it serves to sell our beautiful Botswana through music,” he further revealed.

The award-winning artist

also said in the album he worked with the finest talent of Botswana including Thabo Kgaswane on production, Gomotsegang Gee Rapoo on lead guitar and Lereko Lesole on bass.

“This is a life-changing album that brings inspiration, relaxation of mind and restoration of love in our families,” he said.

Garogwe also said just like his previous three albums, he is hoping for Batswana’s support. It will be interesting to hear what Garogwe has in store because his music is therapeutic and a distinctive Tswana sound. He is one of the few jazz artists who have managed to remain relevant and consistent for a very long time.