Botswana Football Association (BFA) chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The consultative meeting between the Botswana Football Association (BFA) and the Botswana Premier League sides on the fate of the suspended season failed to take place over the weekend.

The meeting, which was set to discuss the current football season amidst the COVID-19 impact, was scheduled to take place this past Saturday.

According to the BFA chief executive officer (CEO), Mfolo Mfolo, they applied for permission from the health authorities to hold the meeting in order to discuss the current situation. But they have been forced to postpone it since the response has not yet arrived. He admitted though that it would be difficult to hold a meeting of more than 10 people because that would flout COVID-19 regulations. He said that might be seen as setting a bad precedence.

“The meeting did not take place as you are aware that we are dealing with serious pandemic. I think we will have to find other ways of doing it,” Mfolo said yesterday.

On other matter, he said issues of compliance with COVID-19 regulations will force them to adopt new digital ways of holding such meetings under the current situation. He said the meeting was to get a consensus from the clubs as to how

they can go about this season considering the current state of the pandemic.

The football activity was suspended in March when the government intensified the fight against the spread of the disease. It has been reported that the BFA has set up a committee to look into the matter. The committee has reportedly suggested that the season be declared null and void.

The weekend’s failed meeting was going to get the views of the Premier League sides so that a consensus could be reached. Mfolo said stakeholders at the other league divisions would also be consulted on the matter. The idea of finishing the season is seen as a huge health risk to both the players and officials while declaring the season.

By declaring the season null and void, the decision will also have a huge impact on the clubs who were looking to win the championship as well as those who looked set to gain promotion. In Europe, other leagues have resumed but under strict conditions with no spectators at the matches.