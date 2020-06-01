Palapye based side, Morupule Wanderers have said Serbian mentor, Dragojlo Stanolovic remains their head coach PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

As speculation continues to mount on the future of Morupule Wanderers' head coach Dragojlo Stanolovic, a heavy line-up of top coaches has been linked with the job.

The BTC Premiership outfit put the Serbian mentor on a 30-day leave in March. At the time it was reported to be a suspension due to a string of poor results. But the club shot down the report and explained that it was a leave from work because Stanolovic was dealing with personal matters.

The Palapye-based side sits precariously on the 13th spot, equal on 18 points with TAFIC who sit at position 14, a relegation spot. They have won four games apiece, drawn six and lost 10 in the 20 matches. Before the break brought about by the COVID-19, Wanderers were on a bad patch after registering a single draw and losing three times on the roll. They are the third worst scorers with 18 goals and have one of the worst defences after conceding 27 goals.

Reports are that some members are keen so see the Serbian tactician exit after a breakdown in relationship with some players although he is in his first of a two-year contract.

They feel the situation has affected performances at

Banners

the team with some players leaving in the off-season following fallout with the coach. The club has since been linked with a number top local coaches including, Under-20 head coach Keitumetse 'Pio' Paul, former Zebras coach David Bright and Gaborone United's caretaker, Philemon Makwengwe.

The club has however dismissed the rumours as untrue and started the process of recruiting a replacement for the well-travelled Stanolovic, stating that there has been a performance evaluation.

"Drago was on leave for 30 days. But the 30 days elapsed when we were in lockdown so he will be back at work once we open. He is still our coach. He has a running contract with us until 2021. The management is analysing everyone's performance including of the coach. We do not understand why everyone is linked with this football team. There are a number coaches, here locally and even foreign coaches linked with but what I can say is Drago remains our coach and we are not looking for anyone else," Wanderers general manager, Kitso Maswena said.