VP Tsogwane and Miles Nan greeting each other during Covid 19 donation at Office of President PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Mileage Group (Pty) Ltd, an investment and international company has once again continued its good work in supporting the society by donating testing kits to the Covid-19 relief fund valued at P1.6 million.

The company has been engaged in social responsibility work for many years since it started operating in Botswana in 1999. The company joined other businesses on Tuesday morning at the Office of the President to present its donation for the fight against COVID-19.

Managing Director of Mileage Group (Pty) Ltd Miles Nan said his company pledges its commitment to support Botswana government in the fight against “the monster to the end” as the virus spread.

“Our company first donated 250 litres of hand sanitisers to Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and 500 litres of hand sanitisers to Ministry of Health and Wellness. Today May 26th 2020, Mileage Group (Pty) is donating testing kits to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at the value of P1.6million Pula,” said Nan.

Nan also paid homage to those who have succumbed to the Coronavirus.

“We felt that this is the time to all work hand in hand during this special or difficult time together to help Botswana fight this global pandemic.

I am calling this a special time, as really it’s the first time in history of this century to experience this. This is not time for individuals. We are donating for painful moments of an unknown virus,”

Banners

he added. Whilst there is currently high demand globally of any products related to COVID-19, Nan expressed gratitude to Chinese government officials in Beijing for getting the goods in Botswana in time.

In his appreciation remarks after receiving the donation, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said Botswana government has received overwhelming support from the business community in the fight against COVID-19.

“We continue to receive mercy and grace from the Lord. I am overwhelmed by donations, love and appreciation of what government is doing. I am thrilled and humbled,” said Tsogwane.

He said Botswana has managed to sail on uncharted waters whilst the situation has claimed many lives in developed countries.

Tsgwane said the donations would go a long way in assisting the country win the war against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Vice President encouraged Batswana to continue abiding by the protocols in order to keep the virus at bay.

For his part, the assistant minister of Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration Dumezweni Meshack Mthimkhulu encouraged Batswana and the business community to keep up the spirit of giving back to the community.

He said the generous trend should continue to get the country forward as a proud and compassionate nation of givers.