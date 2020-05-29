Kgori Capital directors' charges dropped

The directors of Kgori Capital, Sharifa Noor and Alphonse Ndzinge have been cleared in the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) money laundering case.

The duo together with the investment management company were charged with other accused persons in the case in which the state alleges that P250million went missing from the public coffers.

However, Extension 2 Magistrate, Kamogelo Mmesi, recently took Noor and Ndzinge off the hook by dropping the charges against them in their last court appearance on March 15, 2020.

According to the order the charges have been dropped as per section 150(4) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act with liberty to reinstate them.

“The charges against the accused persons are withdrawn with liberty to reinstate. Accused person therefore discharged of the offences as they stood

charged,” reads the order.

Before being cleared by the court, Noor and Ndzinge were charged with former Kgori capital asset manager Bakang Seretse and others.

The state had alleged that Noor, Ndzinge, Seretse, Basis Points and Kgori Capital, on December 24, 2015 acting together with a common purpose, corrupted the first accused person Kenneth Kerekang, a public servant and Mpho Kerekang to enter into an unauthorised contract with the 13th accused person, Kgori Capital in terms of which Kgori was to earn 0.80% of the total value of NPF assets managed by Kgori. The case will be before court today for status hearing.