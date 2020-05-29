BDF anti poaching unit

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has killed two poachers, taking the tally to seven in a space of two months.

According to sources, the two were killed in separate shoot-out incidents with soldiers who patrolling. The incident brings to 18, the number of poachers killed while targeting members of the BDF since 2019.

According to a source, the duo was killed on May 21 in the Okavango Delta following a gunfire exchange with soldiers.

BDF spokesperson, Tebo Dikole would not field questions on the matter from this publication stating that a press release would be issued.

The statement was later sent confirming the incident.

Efforts to get additional information failed by press time as Dikole’s phone rang unanswered.

The publication wanted to find out why the announcement was only made a week later after the incident had happened and following Mmegi enquiry.

The publication also sought to establish whether there were any interventions aimed at decisively dealing with the seemingly rampant poaching activities and whether any poachers have been arrested in connection with the recent incident.

In early March, a soldier and a poacher died during another poaching incident that happened at Chiefs Island in heart of the Okavango Delta.

“This incident clearly indicates that poachers continue to declare war on members of the Botswana Defence Force as they have adopted new tactics and operating methods that escalated poaching activities particularly at Chiefs Islands,” the BDF said following the incident.

The army further

Banners

said, “Despite the positive achievements recorded over the years, poaching activities have certainly not stopped as poachers continue to target rhinos, elephants and other endangered species in our national parks.”

The poachers were however not deterred following the incident and the BDF shot to death another five poachers at the end of March.

The BDF on April 2, announced that in the execution of its mission of defending Botswana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national interests, it informs the public about two incidents within a space of one week, whereby there was an exchange of fire between BDF members and poachers.

“The first incident occurred on the 30th March 2020 around the Shaile/Linyanti area, where one poacher was killed in a fire fight.

The second incident occurred this morning on the 2nd April 2020 east of the Linyanti area, in another firefight, where four poachers were killed.

In their continued declaration of war on BDF members, the poachers in both incidents used weapons of war, hunting rifles and other tools of their trade.

As a professional, prompt and decisive force, the BDF will continue to execute its mission and other assigned tasks, whilst concurrently in collaboration with all Batswana fight a war against the invisible enemy in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the BDF press statement then.