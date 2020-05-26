Gaborone Young Strikers player, Karabo Sello died last week after fatal stabbing involving his girlfriend.
The incident took place in Broadhurst's Extension 20 on May 18, 2020. Koketso Moswanti, 19, reportedly stabbed Sello, 24, after a misunderstanding.
He was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries on May 20 after he was discharged on the same day.
Sello is a former Notwane player, who was promoted to Toronto's senior team in 2014, but failed to make a single appearance.
He later joined Holy Ghost in 2015 in the Kweneng Region League One where he enjoyed the best time of his career. After just one season, the attacking midfielder left for Gaborone Young Strikers.
The accused, Moswanti, who is facing a murder charge, appeared before Broadhurst magistrate Gaseitsiwe Tonoki today. She was denied bail as the court argued it was for her own safety since the matter was still fresh.