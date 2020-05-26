Moemedi Letina. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

Moemedi Letina will chair a five-member committee to oversee the Botswana Football Association (BFA) elections, scheduled for August 8, 2020.

The BFA is preparing for National Executive Committee (NEC) elections, where incumbent president, Maclean Letshwiti is expected to contest with his predecessor, Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu, the association's former chief executive officer.

Letina leads a committee that has Neo Thebe, Thebeyame Tsimako, Alfred Mokone and Ntlogeleng Modise.

Addressing journalists at Lekidi Centre today, Letina said the invitation for candidates is open from June 1 to 19, with announcement of the final list of candidates expected on July 23. "We will be taking instructions from the government. Currently, we know that limit for gathering is not more than 10 people. We are going to invite candidates from June 1. Those interested will be invited to submit their names. The election committee will examine the names of the applicants and vet the names. We will publish the final list on July 23, as we try to make

this process as public as possible," Letina said.

BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo said it is the intention of the association to hold the NEC elections once the current football season is concluded.

"All things being equal, we intend to hold the elections when the current football season is over. We are in talks with relevant stakeholders, including FIFA with the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness on which path we should take. We are doing this in line with the constitution of the FA that NEC elections should be done after the conclusion of the season. The constitution says the league should be concluded by May 31, while elections should be on the second week of August, but this year we are dealing with a pandemic so we will see how it goes," he said after the press briefing.