Cold front expected this week

Press Release: The Department of Meteorological Services wishes to inform the public that cold to very cold weather conditions are expected this week over some parts of Country.

A cold front from the Atlantic Ocean is expected to pass over the southern half of the sub-region, including the southern part of Botswana. The high pressure system following the cold front is expected to bring cold and dry stable air mass that is expected to significantly drop temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday (27th - 28th May 2020).

Minimums and maximum temperatures will range between -6 oC to 2 oC and 16 oC to 21 oC respectively over the southern parts of the country (i.e. Kgalagadi, Gantsi, Southern, Southeast, Kgatleng and Kweneng Districts). The rest of the

Banners

country will experience mild temperatures of 8 oC to 13 oC (minimums) and 22 oC to 25 oC (maximums) during the same period.

The possible impacts due to the cold weather are as follows;

• Crop damage due to overnight frost and prolonged period of cold temperatures.

• Exposure to cold weather may increase the risk to contracting cold related diseases e.g. cold and flu.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions, for example by keeping warm, to reduce the impacts of the cold spells.

For further information, contact the Director at 3612272 or Forecasting office at 3612282/3.