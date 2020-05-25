Employees at Steel Galaxy were left in shock after they learnt through social media that their employer made a donation valued at more than P1 million towards government’s fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This is despite the fact that the company had applied for wage subsidy from government and paid nothing out of its own coffers.
“This is really painful that we work this much for this company and they do not pay us full salaries despite having money. What hurts the most is that before we saw the social media post about the donation, we had been complaining that we were not even given the money from BURS in full, as we were given less than half of our salaries even for those earning less than P5,000. They should have at least given us our full halves from the government,” an employee bemoaned.
The employees said life was difficult for them, as landlords and other creditors are demanding their payments while the employer told them they were only being paid as the government directed.
They also decried that they could not even get food from government since they are employed while they were left with little money to survive on. The employees have already lodged their complaint with Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) over being given less than half of their salaries.
While they were still awaiting help from BURS, their employer went on to make a donation to a total value of P1 million. According
“We do everything according to guidelines and we paid according to what the government said is to be paid during the pandemic,” he said.
When pressed further on why he did not give employees full salaries, as it appears his company was capable, and also as to why they did not pay the full halves from BURS, Zhongwen promised to get back to this reporter. He had however not done so by press time.