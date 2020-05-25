Vivo Energy Botswana representative handing over donation to BGBVC

Vivo Energy Botswana, distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants in the country, has extended a helping hand to the Botswana Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Support Centre.

This forms part of the company’s continued endeavour to support and make a lasting contribution towards communities it operates in.

This was done in an effort to assist the centre in its efforts to help survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), which cases reportedly increased upon enforcement of the national lockdown.

Vivo Energy’s donation was in the form of P20,000 worth of fuel to assist with mobility and P50,000 towards operations, the start of a mutually beneficial relationship between Vivo Energy and the centre. In addition, Vivo Energy’s employees have also made financial pledges to the tune of P7, 500.

“We will continue to engage with the centre’s management on future ways of working together to assist the least privileged and those in need in our communities,” the company said.

The centre is a non-profit organisation, which aims to raise awareness and advocacy against GBV in Botswana. It provides psychosocial support, temporary shelter, advocacy, training and clinical services. When receiving the donation on behalf of management, the centre’s chief executive officer, Lorato Moalusi

thanked Vivo Energy Botswana for the support. Moalusi assured the company that its contributions will make a difference in reaching out to and helping survivors.

Recently, Vivo Energy Botswana made another contribution worth P125,000 of fuel to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to support the mobility of the Ministry’s emergency teams countrywide.

Vivo Energy has also collaborated with Shell Retailers to extend a token of appreciation to forecourt customer champions at service stations (in the form of toiletry hampers and in some cases food). “These heroes have tirelessly continued to keep our essential service stations running during the COVID-19 lockdown. We found this fitting as a way to express our sincere appreciation for our frontline teams.”

Vivo Energy Botswana managing director, Wayne Kingwill their community investment activities this year were focused on supporting efforts around (the coronavirus) COVID-19.

“We are proud of our support for the Botswana Gender Based Violence and Prevention Centre and will continue to engage with government and other stakeholders to offer communities support,” Kingwill said.