Sasa Klaas featuring Baxon - The best things

“I think I overheard you gore o skimma Mmamongwato/ She is my celebrity crush hope ga gona molato,” goes Baxon’s line in the song Tima lebone released few years back.

Back then he was breaking into the scene and couldn’t land a feature from big names such as Sasa Klaas. Fast forward three years later, Baxon has been featured by his crush, Sasa Klaas in a new single called The best things, talk about dreams come true. But we got to give it to the two for hyping the song in what people thought as another celebrity romance booming.

“Hey Baxon, I heard that you got a crush on me,” is the first verse from Sasa Klaas in the laid-back love song.

From releasing great motswako tracks like Le200, it's no surprise that Sasa Klaas decided to team up with this Motswakolista on a track. This is definitely not your Skhanda love kind of collaboration, but the duo surely did justice to the hip-hop number.

TKed featuring G.Double.E and Young Amazing - Dibiri dikae

TKed has mostly shone as a smashing hip-hop producer, but equally, he has also surely released tracks before like Berese. Now the talented artist from Thamaga is back with yet another fun track called Biri dikae. TKed recorded the song last year, but he shrugs off talk of coincidence in the ditty, during this time when alcohol is currently banned.

TKed went all out in this tune and even featured Yung Amazing, the same rapper who killed his verse in ATI’s hit Khiring khiring khorong khorong. Another feature on the song is G.Double.E.

TKed, who previously produced for big rappers like Ozi F Teddy, masterminded the whole

project from production and engineering.

Chef Gustos featuring Dako Seiko - My love

Amapiano has been making waves and local musicians definitely do not want to be left out in the trend and Chef Gustos has done just that with the release of the single My love featuring the ever-soulful Dako Seiko.

Forget Sasha, Dako Seiko might as well be BW’s Amapiano queen. The song is not purely Amapiano, but Chef Gustos added some deep soul house to it.

This is the kind of song you should rock on your first night out once this COVID-19 is finally over. It is also no surprise that the song has Berry Bone’s touch and coupled with that of Chef Gustos, it was always bound to be magical.

Amantle Brown featuring Gigi Laymayne - Sedidi

She may be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but that should not keep people listening to her new song Sedidi featuring Gigi Laymayne.

From that dance song she did with DJ Kuchi few months back, Amantle Brown has always exhibited versatility. In this new song, she has added greatness. She managed to snatch a feature from award-winning South African artist, Gigi Laymayne, a powerhouse in the hip hop industry. Gigi Laymayne added more spice to the song with a nice flow of rap lines.

Berry Bone produced this one and his touch is hard to miss. The beat, kind of takes us back to his song Mafurafura. Amantle Brown’s fans called Brownies seem to have disappeared into oblivion since her scandal, but Sedidi is good enough to shake off the whole imbroglio down the historical drain. After all, there is no such thing as bad publicity.