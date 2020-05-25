Former Zebras midfielder, Keitumetse 'Pio' Paul is the favorite to make a starting line up for Botswana legends against their African counterparts

The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has extended the period for voting Botswana football legends side that will take on former African stars in a friendly match scheduled for Gaborone.

The extension follows the current state of emergency and the travel ban worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match was scheduled for next weekend as part of the union’s 10 years anniversary. The match was also tied to the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) Africa congress, which was also to take place in Gaborone next weekend.

According to FUB secretary general, Kgosana Masaseng, both events have been postponed and will wait for the green light from the government to proceed with the events.

“We will be guided by the government and health authorities once things have normalised to set a new date. The voting lines remain open until we secure a new date. The closing date will be two months before the actual event to allow for smooth operations,” he said.

According to the latest poll results, former Zebras midfielder and current national Under-20 coach, Keitumetse ‘Pio’ Paul is leading the pack with 1, 911 votes. Paul, who has played for Township Rollers and BDF XI amongst others, has been the supporters’ favourite from the day the voting lines opened.

He is rated amongst the best players to ever don the Zebras jersey. Currently, he is one

Banners

of the most qualified local coaches and gained popularity following his successful spells at Notwane, Sharps Shooting Stars (now Molepolole City Stars) as well as BMC (now Gilport Lions). He guided both Notwane and Sharps to their Premier League promotion and won the Coca-Cola Cup with BMC.

Following him on the polls is former Zebras and Police XI defender, Ndiyapo Letsholathebe with 1, 828 votes to his name. Letsholathebe also left an indelible mark during his playing days and was part of the Zebras side that made history by qualifying for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Attacking player, Sekhana Koko is also a popular figure amongst fans and has so far garnered 1, 226 votes. Tshepiso Molwantwa on the other hand has been voted by 1, 125 fans to date. Molwantwa formed an exciting combination with Diphetogo ‘Dipsy’ Selolwane in the Zebras line up for many years. Selolwane however has so far only garnered 370 votes. Letsholathebe’s teammates at Zebras, Onalethata Tshekiso (1, 023), Tebogo Mothusi (859) and Mokgathi Mokgathi (957) are amongst some who are expected to make a cut in the team.