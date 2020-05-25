Township Rollers players are yet to receive their salaries for April

The Football Union of Botswana (FUB) is yet to mediate in a dispute between Township Rollers management and players over salary cuts.

The league champions are embroiled in a wage scandal following the stoppage of sporting activities because of COVID-19 currently ravaging the world.

Rollers' management has proposed a 50% salary cut for three months from April in an effort to ease the financial pinch emanating from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

But the players have since rejected the offer and are yet to receive their monthly salaries from the end of April. Speaking to Monitor Sport recently, FUB secretary general Kgosana Masaseng said the union has adopted a stance to allow the issue to be resolved internally at the club.

He said that the players' have proposed a 25% wage cut for the first of the three months proposed by the club's management.

"We have not yet mediated on the issue. It is still between the players and their employer. We will step in when the players call

us upon to. The last update heard was that management and players were going back and forth in their discussions. The players have proposed that they have 75% of their salaries paid for the month of April and would take the 50% proposed pay cut by the month for the months of May and June," he said.

Masaseng also said clubs have been complying with salary payment and said reports at his office are 'normal cases'.

"Despite the Rollers issue, we have not received reports of failing to pay players during this period when football was halted. What we have before us is just normal cases with clubs that had struggled to pay salaries since the start of the season. We are talking about around seven or so clubs that had already failed to pay salaries before this period," he said.