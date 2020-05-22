 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Veteran Malolwane ward councillor, Stephen Makhura has distanced himse...
Members of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) are busy lobbying for the...
As promised at a recent meeting of Parliament held at Boipuso Hall, th...
While its actions during the lockdown and a decade of a punitive levy ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. 12 elephants die mysteriously in Seronga

12 elephants die mysteriously in Seronga

STAFF WRITER Friday, May 22, 2020
Dead elephants
Botswana recorded 12 mysterious deaths of elephants last week as compared to 44 that were registered on March 18, 2020, the Ministry of Environment, National Resources Conservation and Tourism has disclosed. 

In a press release this week, the ministry informed members of the public about mysterious deaths in the Seronga and Eretsha areas over the past week.  

“Consequently preliminary investigations regarding the cause of deaths are currently ongoing, whilst surveillance operations are underway to trace any more dead elephants,” Dr Oduetse Koboto, the acting permanent secretary in the tourism

Banners
ministry said. 

Dr Koboto also cautioned the public against consumption of meat of such dead animals as it may be detrimental to their health.   Similarly, in October 2019, Botswana reported that more than 100 elephants died from a suspected anthrax outbreak. Preliminary investigations then suggested the jumbos died from anthrax whilst some died from drought effects.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

COVID-19 Tenders

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners