Relieved, cautious, Batswana emerge from lockdown

With far less cases than most other countries around the world, Batswana this week emerge from the first nationwide lockdown of its nature in the country’s history. Photojournalist, PHATSIMO KAPENG finds relief, caution and determination in the streets

Neo Steven

Lehututu native, Steven applauded the government for all its efforts in making sure that citizens were given food hampers while on lockdown.

She said the country is battling a virus that no one is sure will be conquered anytime soon and which appears, in other countries, to spread like wildfire.

Steven believes that the lockdown should be extended, if government sees fit at any point.

Katlarelo Gabanamotse

Gabanamotse said though many people and businesses suffered as a result of the lockdown, it was important for government to put the nation’s health first and save lives. She believes even going forward, Batswana need to continue to comply with all directives from the authorities to protect the nation.

Letlhogonolo Lesedi

For Lesedi, food hamper distribution is a thorny issue in the lockdown. She said the awarding of food hampers to citizens during the lockdown was not

as clear or transparent as it should have been. In addition, she bemoaned how the lockdown affected Batswana who use public transport to get to work. Many people, she said, worked during the lockdown fearful of how they would get home. Lesedi, who lives in Metsimotlhabe, said she found herself walking most days to and from work as private cars would not dare give anyone lifts, for health reasons.

Faith Tlotleng

Tlotleng expressed concern about the closure of clothing shops during lockdown. She indicated that people were forced to rely on second hand clothing even for newborn babies. She stated that had the lockdown not been an emergency, there could have been better preparation.

Tiroyaone Ntikelang

Ntikelang said the first weeks of the lockdown were characterised by transport problems and he feels government did not plan properly around this issue.