Amantle Brown apologies to the real Amantle Brown PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Singer Amantle Ntshole, whose stage name is Amantle Brown, has apologised to the real Amantle Brown over cyber-bulling scandal.

This comes after a Motswana lady with real names ‘Amantle Brown’ protested on social media that she has been bullied by Amantle Brown the musician.

The real Amantle Brown posted on her Facebook account accusing the Black Mampatile singer of labeling her as fake.

In an exclusive interview with Mmegi, the award-winning songbird said she would like to apologize because the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

She admitted that her mistake was labeling the real Amantle Brown as fake. The singer who recently released a new single called Sedidi however claimed innocence that she had never cyber-bullied anyone.

"I didn't even know there was another person named Amantle Brown until people started sending me messages asking me about certain comments I made on social media," she stated.

The Sapelo hit maker added that she could never bully anyone because she is a victim of cyber bullying herself when she was a My Star contestant.

"My songs advocate for women and there is no way I cannot practice what

Banners

I preach. Batswana deserve my side of the story after this misunderstanding," she highlighted.

Ntshole said she was only reacting to what people sent her all in the name of protecting her Amantle Brown brand.

Meanwhile the real Amantle Brown has been getting a lot of support from Batswana on social media with some advising her to sue the musician.

"Why must she do this to me? She made it life now o lwela eng??..leina after all I went through ke rogwa ke Batswana because they think I’m impersonating her I tried to reason and tell Batswana that this are my real birth names...2015 I was cyberbullied for a month.. I was depressed and even got afraid go tsena le mo facebookung...and now she screenshot my fb account and post in ko Instagram saying my account is fake, bathong hle mo kgalemeleng lona ba le mo itseng, hake senke ..gake batle, stop doing this to me," read part of Brown’s post on Facebook.