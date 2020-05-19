SADC Extraordinary Summit in Harare PIC: ABENA LUANSHYA

President Mokgweetsi Masisi returned this evening from SADC Extraordinary Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

According to a statement from the Press Secretary to the President Batlhalefi Leagajang, the summit was attended by presidents Edgar Lungu, Filipe Nyusu and Emerson Mnangagwa from Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe respectively.

Masisi attended the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation (Organ) Troika in his capacity as the Incoming Chair of the SADC Organ.

Meanwhile Zambia has already issued the communique of the Summit:

COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE EXTRAORDINARY ORGAN TROIKA PLUS REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT HARARE - ZIMBABWE

19 MAY 2020

1. The Extraordinary Organ Troika plus the Republic of Mozambique Summit of Heads of State and Government (the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held at the State House, in Harare, the Republic of Zimbabwe, on 19 May 2020.

2. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique was officially opened by H.E President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

3. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique was attended by the following Heads of State and Government:

Zimbabwe:

H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation

Zambia:

H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation

Botswana:

H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana,

In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation

Mozambique:

H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique

4. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique emphasised that SADC will continue to cooperate regionally and globally in the fight against COVID-19 and protect SADC citizens, and sustain livelihoods. To this effect, the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique commended SADC citizens and global partners who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

5. The

Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique reviewed the political and security situation prevailing in the region which is relatively stable, although there were some areas of concern including the situation of terrorism and armed attacks in Cabo Delgado Province.

6. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique was briefed by His Excellency President Nyusi on the situation in Mozambique and welcomed the decision by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique to bring to the attention of SADC the security situation in the country.

7. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique strongly condemned the armed attacks and acts of sabotage perpetrated by the terrorists and armed groups in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

8. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique reiterated SADC’s position that condemns all acts of terrorism and armed attacks wherever they occur as contained in the SADC Declaration on Terrorism and the AU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism.

9. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique committed and urged SADC Member States to support the Government of Mozambique in fighting against the terrorists and armed groups in some districts of Cabo Delgado.

10. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique noted the latest developments in the Kingdom of Lesotho and called for the peaceful transfer of power in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

11. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique also took note of the Supreme Court of Malawi’s decision on the annulled May 2019 Presidential elections.

12. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique commended H.E President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for convening the Extraordinary Troika plus Republic of Mozambique Summit, notwithstanding the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issued at State House in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe, 19th May 2020