Mathe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale has suspended troubled Kgatleng District Council (KDC) Secretary Mpho Mathe with immediate effect.

This follows a letter written by Kgatleng Councillors requesting that Mathe be suspended for the entire state of emergency ‘for the benefit of Kgatleng’.

In the letter dated April 27, the civic leaders wrote, “We the undersigned Hon councillors of KDC, in the most urgent possible terms, request that for the best interest of Bakgatla, the below stated officer be given leave of absence during the COVID-19 and State of Emergency period.”

The councillors stated in their letter that it was essential that they find new leadership for their District Council administration “that restores public trust and confidence in its mandate to serve best the interest of Bakgatla and Batswana at large, especially as we are facing a dangerous virus where people are in lockdown”.

KDC public relations officer, Isaiah Morewagae could only confirm that they were informed of Mathe’s suspension on Friday morning. He

Banners

however said no reasons were provided.

Mathe confirmed his suspension. He however said he could not discuss anything relating to it as it is between him and his employer.

KDC chairman, Daniel Molokwe said Mathe was failing to do hence they called for his sidelining.

“This man is inefficient and disrespectful. We tried to work with him on the COVID-19 projects but he sidelined us. As we speak we are still doing adjudication for trucks and shops to supply food while others have long finished supplying food,” he said.

Molokwe said they were very happy with the decision taken by the Minister stating that Mathe had also failed to give them a list of individuals who are to be supplied with food. He said Mathe also failed to make correct orders to be enough for all people who would need to be helped.