Moeti mohwasa PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

The Botswana National Front (BNF) says it has been forced to suspend its Youth League congress until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global scourge.

The Youth League congress was supposed to be held next week at Letlhakeng. “In light of the pandemic, meetings of two or more have been outlawed,” BNF secretary general, Moeti Mohwasa told The Monitor last week.

“This has made it impossible to hold the Youth League Congress, which was scheduled for May 23, 2020. It would also not have been proper to assemble in the current COVID-19 environment.” He said the BNF secretariat would await a report from the tasked team, which will then present to the central committee on preparations and date most suitable.

The Monitor has learnt that some believe that the congress should be moved to September while others propose August. “I do not think it would be possible for us to hold both congresses this year because of corona. We need to be realistic on what is happening and preparations have since stopped the moment the lockdown was announced. Again it will take us time to organise members from constituencies and those on the lobby list have not campaigned enough,” the source said.

Another source said those on the lobby list should be given

Banners

time to campaign after the lockdown. The source expressed concern over interference in youth politics by some party elders who may want to influence votes, particularly those of the Youth League president.

In addition, the source said they appreciate what the party is trying to do for them as youth. Previously, the BNF Youth League was accused by some youth members of failure to account for funds raised during congress.

The concerned members also complained that some party elders tend to take sides in youth affairs, which can prove divisive. However, this year’s BNF Youth Congress, the source said, is the youth wing’s litmus test of whether they will come out the other side united or further divided.

“The task team has spoken to those on the lobby list to desist from attacking each other and emphasised the importance of holding a peaceful congress. We hope both lobby teams would be cooperative and action should be taken against those that do not follow party rules and regulations,” the source said.

The task team was appointed after the dissolution of the BNFYL committee by the party’s central committee.