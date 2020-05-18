The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caught the world by surprise and as would be expected with emergencies, countries were not prepared and many more lacked the financial muscle to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

Government after creating the COVID-19 Relief Fund and put P2 billion into the fund, after which the government encouraged individuals and businesses to contribute towards. Both individuals and different businesses operating in the country received the request with open arms. While there is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to what is to happen in the coming days, Batswana and other nationals showed the spirit of botho by contributing large sums of money to the fund. Some decided to divide their contributions into two, thus placing money into the fund as well as buying food items to be used in the food baskets given to the less privileged. The good spirit shown by communities in Botswana is not something that happens on a daily basis and needs to be commended. Some companies donated millions of pula, while others donated what they could afford. Following the announcement by government and the publications of bank accounts where the money can be deposited, many Batswana took to social media, and urged others to contribute whatever they can to the fund. The campaign reached many, and those who could, made their contributions towards the fund. When the announcement came about the first positive case(s) of COVID-19 in the country, many Batswana were unhappy

pointing fingers at government officials for not closing borders earlier. The panic was of course due to the fact that Batswana know that their health care system has challenges, which of course may not be able to accommodate patients should COVID-19 spread at an alarming rate.

We all know that we have limited and inadequate resources, which makes it difficult for health personnel to provide quality healthcare. It is not uncommon for admitted patients to sleep on the floor due to congestion in government hospitals. While the government has made an effort to improve conditions of healthcare, a lot still needs to be done. It is also not surprising that many people panicked when the country reported the first case(s) of COVID-19. The disease can present respiratory complications in a patient, which may ultimately lead to death. Had the country recorded a staggering number of cases in the initial stage, we would be telling a different story right now. The funds and donations have assisted government to improve its healthcare system to be able to respond to the deadly pandemic. Let us work together and make sure we beat this pandemic. Let us wash our hands, sanitise, stay at home and make sure we wear our facemasks in public.