Phenyo The Master PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Local stand-up comedian, Phenyo The Master will soon launch a new online Television show called Edu Fun TV with Phenyo The Master.

The stand-up comic revealed to Showtime that he was a jack of all trades, and that his upcoming show will be posted online three times a week. “I am struggling to get sponsors. But until I get financial boost, I will keep it that way. The intention is to broadcast it everyday, “ he revealed.

The man,who not so long ago hosted his own One-Man-Show, added that he will be happy to one day have his show broadcast on live TV. He said local TV stations lacked local content therefore he aimed to improve the situation. Phenyo The Master stated that at the moment he seeks support from Batswana and the government. “I have represented our country a lot in the past.

But I have realised that we still have a long way to go,” he lamented. The man who started stand-up comedy in 2008 also said they have come a long way from being called clowns,

or Maclownera in the local lingua franca, to serious stand-up comics.

He acknowledged that social media has made things easier for him no wonder he took this route. “I have always wanted to do this TV but lack of sponsors has been a hindrance. It’s like Botswana doesn’t believe in the creative industry, but this is an industry that is generating money in other countries,” he said. He said as stand-up comics they spend a lot of time building the industry. Phenyo The Master said he has received so much support in South Africa compared to Botswana.

He said his target market is the corporate sector. “I produce products that make people laugh and happy, it’s way beyond jokes”, he said.

Phenyo The Master said hoped to penetrate other markets with the upcoming TV show to widen his audience. He said the show would be something that is unique, that has never been done before.