 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Federation of Public, Private Parastatals Sector Unions (BOFE...
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale ha...
The Botswana National Front (BNF) says it has been forced to suspend i...
The government has recommended the use of cloth to cover one’s f...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ Colastraw Releases Another Amapiano Hit

DJ Colastraw Releases Another Amapiano Hit

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Monday, May 18, 2020
DJ Colastrow
FRANCISTOWN: Renowned DJ Colastraw, born Bonno Ngaka  and  South  African  Songeziwe Roto  popularly known as  Deejay Soso have released yet another trending amapiano  tune  titled Bella Ciao (Money Heist ).

The hit is currently making international waves  after  hitting  number  55 on South African Top 100 Hit Vibez.

The two artists previously collaborated on an eight-track extended play mixtape titled ‘Piano Kulcha’.

In an interview with Showtime, the prolific DJ said the single was released on May 6 and is already making notable airwaves on  both local and international radio stations.

The 35-year-old multi-talented DJ also said the song has enchanted over dozens of worldwide amapiano music lovers. That was after attracting 25, 000 downloads globally in less  than one month.

He said that the song is a remix of a soundtrack taken from the popular Netflix Spanish series, Money Heist also known as La Casa de Papel which is now on its fourth series.

The  DJ disclosed that he has also released tracks online

Banners
such as Soqala ukunditshitel, Gera Neni, Nobody Else, Welela and can be accessible on iTunes. Asked how he is coping with the lockdown, Ngaka said staying at home is just fine  for now because it has given him plenty of time to focus on producing music.

He encouraged Batswana to wash their hands or sanitise themselves regularly. DJ Colastraw is legendary for filtering through the main streams of South African music industry after working with  big brands such as Revolution, Dj Mbuso, Durban Finest and Mo-Flava.

He is also popularly known for being the organiser of one of the biggest music festival in the land, Toropo Ya  Muka. He has close to two decades in the music industry and has recorded multiple of urban  house tracks under his belt.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Who is the covid-19 strongman?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners