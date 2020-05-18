DJ Colastrow

FRANCISTOWN: Renowned DJ Colastraw, born Bonno Ngaka and South African Songeziwe Roto popularly known as Deejay Soso have released yet another trending amapiano tune titled Bella Ciao (Money Heist ).

The hit is currently making international waves after hitting number 55 on South African Top 100 Hit Vibez.

The two artists previously collaborated on an eight-track extended play mixtape titled ‘Piano Kulcha’.

In an interview with Showtime, the prolific DJ said the single was released on May 6 and is already making notable airwaves on both local and international radio stations.

The 35-year-old multi-talented DJ also said the song has enchanted over dozens of worldwide amapiano music lovers. That was after attracting 25, 000 downloads globally in less than one month.

He said that the song is a remix of a soundtrack taken from the popular Netflix Spanish series, Money Heist also known as La Casa de Papel which is now on its fourth series.

The DJ disclosed that he has also released tracks online

Banners

such as Soqala ukunditshitel, Gera Neni, Nobody Else, Welela and can be accessible on iTunes. Asked how he is coping with the lockdown, Ngaka said staying at home is just fine for now because it has given him plenty of time to focus on producing music.

He encouraged Batswana to wash their hands or sanitise themselves regularly. DJ Colastraw is legendary for filtering through the main streams of South African music industry after working with big brands such as Revolution, Dj Mbuso, Durban Finest and Mo-Flava.

He is also popularly known for being the organiser of one of the biggest music festival in the land, Toropo Ya Muka. He has close to two decades in the music industry and has recorded multiple of urban house tracks under his belt.