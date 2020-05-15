Majaga. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: A 16-year-old girl linked to a case of defilement against the Nata-Gweta legislator Polson Majaga has since been removed from her parents’ home in Malelejwe to a place it is believed she would be safer, Mmegi has learnt.

The Social and Community Development (S&CD) Department at Sowa Town Council is said to have made an urgent court application at the Magistrate’s Court in Nata on Sunday to move the girl to a safer facility.

It is alleged that the Council made the application to move the girl from Malelejwe as a ‘cautionary measure’ to shield her from any form of coercion and pressure that might come from some members of the community.

The council is also said to be of the view that the girl deserves protection because the case (defilement case) is very sensitive as it also involves a high profile person.

The Children’s Act provides that child sexual victims to be moved from their homes to safer facilities in a bid to protect them from any perceived form of harm. That is the case, provided there are sufficient grounds to do so.

According to insiders in Sowa, the girl was immediately moved on Sunday just after the urgent court application was successful to a facility, which is known to this publication but cannot to be disclosed for ethical reasons.

For almost three days (since Monday), authorities at Sowa Town Council were reluctant to comment on the information that the girl has since been moved to a safer facility. The Council initially said that it was not aware of the case.

However, yesterday the Town Clerk Ogaufi Molelo

promised to answer Mmegi questions after consulting thoroughly. The Town Clerk would later change her stance and referred this publication to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The Ministry spokesperson, Masego Ramakgathi said in a rather ambiguous response when contacted for comment, “at the moment we are unable to comment on the matter that is before the courts. The matter is sub-judice.” Majaga’s defilement case has attracted wide attention from the media, civil societies, members of the public and even the United Nations.

He was officially slapped with a defilement charge by the magistrate court in Nata early this week and has since been granted bail. The ruling party Member of Parliament (MP) will appear in court for mention on July 28.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to clear his name. He accuses his political enemies for peddling allegations that he defiled the teenage girl.

Civil societies and opposition parties around the country have maintained that the ruling BDP should do the ‘honourable thing’ and suspend Majaga to allow him to clear his name in court.

In addition, the general consensus amongst some Batswana is that Majaga should be suspended in order to clear his name. However, this week the ruling party released a statement in relation to allegations against Majaga, which some people believe was a mild condemnation of the legislator’s actions.