USA-based Matlho

FRANCISTOWN: A Motswana based in the United States (US), has remembered her roots “in these trying times”.

Thato Matlho, 44, has donated cash for food hampers to benefit fellow Batswana back home, worst affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions.

Speaking all the way from Connecticut, US, Matlho said she found it fitting to assist at least 59 underprivileged families she was sure might go much more hungrier during the lockdown period.

Itekeng and Tatitown wards fitted the bill.

Matlho, who grew up in the area, is in the frontline role as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the US, which tops the world in the number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to Matlho, she reached out to community leaders of Itekeng and Tatitown wards respectively in an effort to support the communities she grew up amongst.

She donated money in response to government’s plea to assist it in kind or cash for people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Matlho said that she donated about P15, 500 to assist 59 underprivileged families hard-hit by the COVID-19 lockdown through the help of the area councillors.

“I deeply sympathise with my fellow countrymen and women during this sad era and I want to let people know that we are all in this together. We shall all conquer this disease together as long as we adhere to

the preventative measures provided by the government and the World Health Organisation,” the Good Samaritan added.

She also encouraged Batswana to stay home and wash their hands regularly, so that they remain safe and keep COVID-19 at bay.

Matlho said that she would continue with the good deeds donating to underprivileged families so as to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. The philanthropist hopes that her donations would motivate other Batswana living abroad to assist government in helping those affected by COVID-19 lockdown at home.

”It is vital to always remember one’s roots during these tough and trying times,” she added.

Matlho’s donation managed to assist 25 and 34 families in Itekeng and Tatitown wards respectively.

For his part Itekeng ward councillor, Lesego Kwambala said that the donation was a welcome development as it really benefited a lot of affected families.

He said that the contribution came during the assessment period and as such timely assisted families in need of food hampers.

“The donation was a cushion to most affected families while they were still waiting for the government food ration,” Kwambala added.

The Itekeng community leader also said that the generous gesture was a welcome development that really assisted a lot of families in need.