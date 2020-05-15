Motlha

After going quiet for a few years since his last project, singer Motlha has returned with a single titled Phaa Phaa, which he dropped on Monday.

When he broke onto the scene back in 2018 with his hit song Mmamotse, Motlha was regarded as the next big thing to ever happen to the country’s music industry. Then under the management of Suffocate of Roc Lefatshe Records, fans could not stop shouting praises for him, as he took the industry by storm, harvesting some awards in the process.

However, the talented songwriter and singer went quiet after his successful One Night With Motlha festival at Ditshupo Hall, Fairgrounds Holdings. For the past two years, the 26-year-old watched on as peers like Han-C, whom he has often times been compared to, Double Up and Khoisan took over and dominated the local scene.

Last week Motlha announced on his Facebook page that he would drop his first single after leaving Roc Lefatshe Records. Indeed the single was available for download Monday afternoon.

“Ware Phaa Phaa! O feta Phaa! You just pretend to be the all innocent, Just use me and fool me. Le ha o ja mpa thubega. Botshelong jwame o mohiti ka tsela. O tle o re phaa! phaa! o fete,” goes the opening line of the new single. Although he is no longer under the same management and record stable, Motlha maintains the same signature that he is known for in the new song.

While he throws

in English lines in the new single, the song is rich in Setswana, and Motlha shows his understanding of deep-rooted Setswana in the way he plays with the poetic words. Born Motlha Mompe, the Mmadinare native says the song is a depiction of a daily Setswana lifestyle that most of his fans would relate to.

“The songs speaks in general about disappointment from what in the beginning was thought to last forever, only to pass,” he wrote on his official Facebook account. Motlha went on to state in the same platform that the song was recorded last year.

“I am so excited and proud to be releasing this debut single as my first project as an independent artist. I have many hopes and plans for the future. I really appreciate all the support and love I have received from everyone ever since the start of my career. I choose to overlook the obstacles and challenges in my past but rather embrace and learn from all of them. I intend to get the best out of Motlha as a brand and personally,” he said.

With the song released during the country’s lockdown imposed by government to curb the spread of COVID-19, it remains to be seen if the song would make the same impact as his breakthrough single.