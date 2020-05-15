DJ N.S.I

She is young, creative and determined to scale greater heights in the fiercely competitive music industry.

Larona Sehurutshi popularly known as DJ N.S.I, shares with Arts & Culture her passion for music and how her journey to Disc Jockeying all started.

With a lot of gender imbalance in Botswana’s Disc Jockeying environment she said it has been an incredible journey for her thus far.

“The industry is male-dominated but my male counterparts have been incredibly supportive. They’ve offered free lessons and given me opportunities without expecting anything in return. They’ve been really incredibly and I’m incredibly appreciative,” she revealed. Looking back, the talented house Dj said she grew up in a church background where there was a strong music and dance culture.

DJ N.S.I added that her love for house music came to being through her older brother who used to play house music every morning before leaving for school.

“He was particularly obsessed with On Another Level by Blackwhole and that particular album was my gateway to the house music genre. He’s been my biggest music influence and my preference in music really is just an addition to everything I heard from him,” she

further reflected.

DJ N.S.I also said growing up her parents were super strict and event or nightlife was a distant idea. She said she did not really get into nightlife until her third year of varsity.

“At the time I only ever went out to dance and sing to songs at the top of my lungs. My only focus was the music. One day a friend of mine told me she had enrolled at a DJ academy and a light bulb went off immediately. I instantly knew that I’d be following in the same path and it’s been history ever since,” she highlighted.

DJ N.S.I further said she has had a few challenges in her journey mostly because she is new in the industry so she acknowledges that she made a few newbie mistakes.

“Every mistake is really a learning curve. My aspirations include playing at international events, rocking the daisies and Tomorrowland. I would also love to host my own one-(wo)man show. I have plenty more but I’ll keep them to myself for now,” she concluded.