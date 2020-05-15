Mingo Touch

Former kid sensation, Mingo Touch has released a new single entitled Tlayang and it is produced by the ever-energetic Zolasko.

The Tshaba tsotsi hitmaker told Arts & Culture in an interview that initially he went to Zolasko to record a different song, but the song did not come up properly.

“After taking a break from recording, the Tlayang chorus came to me and after signing Zolasko told me that we should rather work on this one.

We then called Kudzi who was doing the guitars to come and the song became an instant hit,” he revealed. Mingo Touch who was once signed under Vee Mampeezy’s Black Money Makers record label said at first the song was sung entirely in Shona language. “I called Vee Mampeezy and told him about this hit and then after listening to it he advised that I add a bit of Setswana to it

so that people can understand it,” he added. Mingo indicated that he dropped the single on May 2, 2020 on his birthday. “People were so excited and they have even created a challenge on Facebook,” he revealed.

He also said people close to him had advised him not to release the single during this lockdown time.

Mingo Touch said he didn’t sit on it. But rather decided to just drop the song and let it sink in people’ s minds. “Tlayang is so comforting and it is a testimony that God will always take care of us despite the hard times we are all going through,” he said. The man who performed in Cape Town as recent as February said Zambia is beckoning in September.