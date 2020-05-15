The drama series will feature a big community of Pantsulas in Kanye

Trending South African dance drama series, TJOVITJO which is currently streaming on Netflix will make its casting in Botswana.

The show’s Executive Producer and Director, Vincent Moloi was quoted by a local online media publication, Botswana Unplugged revealing that they have identified talented Pantsula groups in Botswana especially a Kanye Pantsula group. Therefore, they are keen to film some scenes in Kanye.

Moloi told the publication that he is keen to explore Botswana’s talent and thereby expand and diversify TJOVITJO’s viewership.

He further said Botswana and South Africa have a strong family and cultural bond no wonder he had decided upon himself to go an extra mile and develop keen interest in Botswana’s talent.

“This is not just a behind-the-scene talent. But it is also a front-for-screen talent. Botswana has got an even stronger old school Pantsula culture than South Africa. You have managed to archive it by living it. There’s a big community of

Pantsulas in Kanye that we intend to feature in the coming season,” Moloi told Botswana Unplugged in an interview. Moloi is also expected to engage some of the local filmmakers in the production.

Being one of SA’s most popular television shows to date, it first came out in 2017 on SABC 1 and sees Warren Masemola play his most-challenging character to date. Tjovitjo broke viewership records making it the most-watched TV drama series in South Africa when it premeiered on SABC 1.

Tjovitjo is a hyper-reality dance series set in the slums of Johannesburg. It follows the lives of Pantsula dancers and how they navigate around the everyday challenges of the township. Dance is what really keeps them sane. The cast includes Rapulana Seiphemo, Lali Dangazele, Harriet Manamela, to name but a few.