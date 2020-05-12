Majaga. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Democratic Party Women's Wing (BDPWW) is deeply concerned about the recent reports regarding cases of defilement of minors, saying it is regrettable that one such allegation has been levelled against one of their own.

Member of Parliament for Nata-Gweta, Polson Majaga of the BDP got off on bail yesterday after appearing in court for a defilement charge that involves a pregnant minor.

“We wish to categorically condemn in the strongest possible terms any act of defilement that may have been committed. We treat these allegations with strict seriousness, and have faith that the law will take its course and justice will be served expediently,” Veronica Lesole, BDPWW chairperson said.

Lesole says the growing reports of gender-based violence, particularly those involving minors, are of great concern. “An alarming record of 23 child defilement cases have been reported in the last seven days, indicating the dire situation we are currently facing. The effect of such abuse has far-reaching consequences on the lives of the victims and

Banners

we as adults have the immense responsibility of ensuring that children are protected.”

She said they are all reminded of their responsibility as per the Children’s Act of 2009 that any person, who without reasonable cause, fails to report a case of child abuse shall be found guilty of an offence and be liable to a fine.

“The BDP Women’s Wing is committed to ending all forms of violence against children. As ascribed in the BDP 2019 Manifesto we will ensure the implementation of the sex offenders and paedophile register. We rally behind the position of the BDP expressed in a press statement issued by the secretary general and indeed with other sections of society to condemn defilement or any form of abuse with the strongest possible voice.”