Polson Majaga PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata-Gweta, Polson Majaga was granted bail today (Monday) when he made his court appearance to answer for a defilement charge he is facing.

The state alleges that Majaga defiled a 16-year-old minor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between September 2019 and May 2020, at Malelekwe cattlepost, a settlement on the outskirts of Nata village in the Central District of Botswana.

Majaga pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him before Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta.

Kefilwe Jeremiah of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court that the prosecution did not oppose the accused being granted bail.

Jeremiah also stated that investigations in the matter are ongoing.

Majaga was granted bail on condition that he signs his recognisance in the sum of P3,000, brings two sureties who shall each bind themselves with P1,000, not commit any crime whilst on bail, report once every month at Central

Police Station in Gaborone, and attend court as and when required to do so.

Majaga, who is represented by attorney Mishingo Jeremia, will appear in court on July 28, 2020 for mention.

He was remanded at a Kutlwano Police Station cell in Francistown on Saturday after he handed himself in, but he got off on bail early this morning.

Contrary to rumours, no warrant of arrest was issued for Majaga.

The vocal legislator maintains that his enemies within the ruling BDP have politically motivated the current allegations.

Majaga has in the past complained that his legal woes were orchestrated by his nemeses in political circles that are plotting his downfall because, “the cases always resurfaced when BDP primary elections and the General Elections were drawing close”.