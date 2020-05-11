Town Clerk of Francistown Lopang Pule PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The Francistown City Council (FCC) will by the end of this week deliver communiqués to people who were not successful with being provided with the COVID-19 food relief baskets after being assessed by social workers.

Already, people’s anger in various localities within the city has reached fever pitch after they were rejected from benefiting from the government aided food basket.

The food basket is meant to alleviate some members of the public from hunger after their movements were curtailed in order to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The rejections have put some residents and their political representatives on a collision course with the former, due to lack of knowledge, threatening the latter with no votes during the 2024 general elections following their rejections.

While some sections of society are threatening to pull the trigger against their representatives in 2024, it is a fact that politicians were not involved

in assessing people who qualify or don’t qualify for the food hampers since that was solely the purview of social workers.

In a telephone interview with MmegiOnline, the Town Clerk of Francistown Lopang Pule said the municipality is currently working on writing official communications to all people who did not qualify for the food hampers.

Pule added: “We hope to deliver all the official communications to all people who were rejected this week. This will enable those who were rejected to appreciate reasons why they were rejected. Additionally, after all those who were not successful are furnished with reasons thereto, they will now be able to show cause why they need to be reassessed.”