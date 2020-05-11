Poison Majaga PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: Nata-Gweta Member of Parliament, Polson Majaga will be arraigned in court today (Monday) on charges of defilement.

Majaga is currently in detention at Kutlwano Police. Yesterday Botswana Police Service (BPS) spokesperson, Near Bagali confirmed that Majaga was in police custody but would not go into details.

“This is a fresh matter. What I can only confirm now is that Majaga is indeed in police custody,” Bagali told The Monitor over the telephone.

However, various high-ranking insiders at the police have said that Majaga will appear in court today (Monday) where formal defilement charges will be read to him. It, however, remains unclear as to whether Majaga would immediately be expected to enter a plea or not.

The outspoken legislator reportedly turned himself in to the police at Francistown Central on Saturday afternoon. He was then taken to the CID offices for questioning with reference to defilement allegations levelled against him.

He would late in the afternoon be taken to a detention facility at Kutlwano Police.

Early last week it was disclosed that Majaga allegedly impregnated a minor in his constituency. Contrary to media reports, high-ranking sources at the police have disclosed that there was no warrant of arrest issued against the legislator in relation to defilement allegations levelled against him.

The legislator is said to have turned himself in after the police contacted him on his mobile phone. At the time the ruling party MP is said to have been in Francistown.

Meanwhile, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has explained its

delay in sharing its position in relation to defilement charges levelled against Majaga. The BDP had initially said that a statement would be issued late last Friday. “We could have released the statement late on Friday, but we felt that the ideal thing would be to release the statement after a central committee meeting that was held on Saturday. The statement detailing the party’s position on allegations levelled against Majaga will be released today (Monday),” BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse said yesterday.

Majaga has denied allegations levelled against him. He has described the allegations against him as a witch-hunt by those who deeply loathe him in the BDP.

Many amongst them opposition parties and rights groups have said that they find it significantly worrying that the BDP was yet to react or take action against Majaga because allegations levelled against him were serious.

The general consensus amongst rights groups and opposition parties is that Majaga should be suspended from the ruling party to focus on clearing his name.

One of Majaga’s attorneys, Mishingo Jeremiah of Jeremiah Attorneys said they were not aware that their client was scheduled to appear in court today.

“We have not been told that he will appear in court tomorrow (Monday). However, if he appears in court tomorrow, we will be there,” Jeremiah said.

The other attorney representing Majaga is Tshekiso Tshekiso of Tshekiso Ditiro and Jani Attorneys