Ketlhalefile Motshegwa

The Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) and Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) are headed for another showdown over overtime payments for workers engaged during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This follows a memo from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development directing all local authorities to suspend payments for all employees engaged in COVID-19 activities.

The memo stated that the ministry is still seeking guidance on how to deal with overtime incurred during the pandemic and instructed officials to continue to fill the overtime incurred and file it, until such time that the ministry gives guidance on how to pay.

The union has given the employer until end of business today (Monday) to withdraw the savingram that directed the suspension of overtime and caused for payment of overtime to the concerned employees.

The union’s secretary general, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said the act by the employer of not paying employees for work done is barbaric and ruthless and cannot be expected from government.

He explained that overtime in the public service is regulated by the Employment Act, and resolution no. three Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) of negotiations of 2015-2016 as concluded at Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC).

“It is the duty of the employer to pay employees for work done as per dictates

Banners

of employment relations regulated by above stipulated legal and policy framework,” Motshegwa said.

Motshegwa added that Permanent Secretary to the President, Elias Magosi and Director of DPSM, Naledi Mosalakatane were not telling the public the truth that they were in negotiation with unions regarding the non-payment of employment at Local Government.

Motshegwa said they have no intentions to negotiate with the employer about the payment of overtime as what remains is for the employer to pay them accordingly. He, however, said they would return the same favour to employers who are ruthless to employees. “We have just called DPSM to relay our displeasure of publicly stating something that is not true, and we have given them an ultimatum that by end of business on Monday May 11, 2020, they should have withdrawn the stated savingram and caused for payment of concerned employees,” he said. Motshegwa said it is clear slavery when employees perform work without any compensation. The union stated that it has taken up the matter and will follow appropriate channels to ensure justice for employees.