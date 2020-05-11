Mogale JSS students will get tents as a way of increasing the number of classes

As a way of trying to address the issues of congestion in classrooms at Mogale Junior Secondary School, chief education officer for Southern region, Abram Molelowamodimo, says he has organised tents to be used temporarily as classrooms.

The school, which is located in Maokane village in the Mathethe/Molapowabojang constituency, has a serious shortage of classrooms and four classes were sharing the school hall when The Monitor team visited before schools closed to swiftly prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is true we have sourced tents from the natural disaster committee for use as temporary classrooms post-COVID-19 lockdown, pending provision of six refurbished blocks,” Molelowamodimo said on Saturday. “One of the blocks will be at both the girls and boys hostels. At least 15 people shall be hired in total to clean different areas in the school’s premises.”

He told The Monitor that he has sourced furniture in one of the schools in Moshupa to be used at Mogale, while waiting for the Ministry of Basic Education to procure the needed furniture. Molelowamodimo said their intention is to buy caravans for the school, but the procurement procedure is the one that is taking long. He said the caravans would

Banners

be used as classrooms. In addition, the chief education officer says on the issue of congestion at hostels, they are negotiating with different companies to assist them with buses so that some students from villages like Tsonyane, Lefoko, Samane and Mokhomma can be transported to and from school on a daily basis. “Our aim is to take 300 students out of boarding. These students will still be provided with breakfast in the morning before they attend classes,” he said.

“We have also sourced eight houses from Jwaneng to alleviate issues of accommodation for teachers. Some of the teachers have been commuting from Jwaneng. We have also installed hand water basins and soap dispensers.”

On other issues, Molelowamodimo said they do have challenges at Maiteko Junior Secondary School at Mabutsane and Molengwa school at Khakhea.

He said the situation is not as bad as in Mogale, but they are trying their best to find the best approaches to address all the issues.